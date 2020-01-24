India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland (Source: BCCI Twitter) India take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland (Source: BCCI Twitter)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India start the five-match T20I series against New Zealand on Friday in Auckland with seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors. (PREVIEW)

Dealing with injury issues to Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, Virat Kohli put his faith in KL Rahul, who has stepped up as a key part of India’s white-ball plans.

The skipper also indicated a change in middle order plans. With Rahul keeping wickets, the fit-again Rishabh Pant could lose his spot in the playing eleven. Manish Pandey is expected to play as the fifth specialist batsman and Shreyas Iyer will regain his spot at number four.

Pant and Pandey could both fit into the playing eleven should India opt for five bowlers and leave out the sixth option in Shivam Dube. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja are the other two all-round options.

In the pace department, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are assured starters, while the toss-up will be between Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

SQUAD:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn/Hamish Bennett.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

DREAM11 TEAM:

KL Rahul, Tim Seifert (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro, Ravindra Jadeja, Colin de Grandhomme, Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mohammed Shami

