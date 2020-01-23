India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Auckland Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Will it rain in Auckland?

Team India players during their net sessions at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday. Team India players during their net sessions at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 1st T20I, Auckland Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: Despite India’s consistent limited over cricket record, T20I battle against Kiwis has been unfavourable for the Indians. Team India have played a couple of T20I series against New Zealand so far and have seen defeat on both occasions. In the 11 T20Is these two teams have played against each other, India have won only 3 matches, and the rest were won by New Zealand.

However, with World T20 in mind, Virat Kohli’s Team India is going to play a 5-match T20I series for the first time against Kiwis and they would try to leave a mark with their impressive play. The absence of players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar may affect their India’s balance but it also gives an opportunity for newcomers to seal their spot in the final 15. On the other hand, New Zealand would like to continue with their winning momentum against India but the absence of Trent Boult will trouble the Kiwis.

Weather Update

Both the team have come into camp in Eden Park, Auckland where the first T20I is scheduled for Friday. The nature of the Auckland venue is much windier in comparison to some of the Indian venues and this will pose a little bit of challenge to the Indian batting line up. Though no rain has been forecast for Friday, the humidity will be quite high as well. A slightly cloudy with the temperatures being in the range of 17-25°C is expected.

Pitch Report:

The Eden Park wicket at Auckland is known for a good bounce and carry which means batsman will enjoy their day with the bat. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and wonderful strokeplay will be witnessed. With both the teams have tall and lanky fast bowlers who can generate extra bounce from the good length areas and trouble the batsmen on occasions, things seem equally poised for both. Considering the dimensions of the ground, batting second will be a good idea.

Timings:

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Date: January 24, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 12:30 PM (IST)

Toss Timing: 12:00 pm (IST)

India Playing XI (Probables): K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (Probables): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

