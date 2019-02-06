India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Twitterati reacts to India’s demolition

India started their three-match T2OI series against New Zealand on a disappointing note, as they lost the contest by 80 runs. This was India’s biggest loss in the shortest format of the game. After inviting the Kiwis to bat first, Indian bowlers failed to make any impact as openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro constructed an 86-run partnership before Munro was dismissed by Krunal Pandya. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Seifert continued the damage and went on to score 84 in 43 deliveries. The middle-order also chipped in as New Zealand reached 219/6 in their 20-overs quota.

In response, the Men In Blue failed to get off to a flying start as Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion in the third over of the innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar played some big shots around the park but the Indian opener failed to capitalise on the start. After Dhawan’s dismissal, India continued to lose wickets at regular interval as the Men In Blue were wrapped for 139.

The cricket fraternity hailed the New Zealand team for demolishing the Men In Blue in the first encounter. Here are few tweets:

For the first time on this tour, Indian bowling let the team down a little. It was all upto the batsmen tonight…. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 6 February 2019

An exciting start to the T20I series! A record total at @WestpacStadium and 5 T20I wins in a row at the venue. Also complete the winning start to the Double-Headers with the @WHITE_FERNS #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XzcCAlF1IV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 6 February 2019

New Zealand win by 80 runs. Go 1-0 up in the three match T20I series.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/RDet7K7uqb — BCCI (@BCCI) 6 February 2019

A good result for the hosts on Waitangi Day who go 1-0 up in the 3-match T20I series.#NZvIND #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/H6ujKVC7Kb — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 6 February 2019

New Zealand send India to their biggest T20I defeat! The visitors are bowled out for 139 in Wellington after Tim Seifert’s 84 helped set up a crushing 80 run win for the Blackcaps!#NZviND scorecard ?? https://t.co/TTixTOEQaM pic.twitter.com/W8gh3ufYlg — ICC (@ICC) 6 February 2019

Nothing’s worked for India today except Rohit Sharma winning the toss. And his decision to field first seems to be boomeranging badly — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 6 February 2019

Basically, India have had two good overs out of nine so far. Can't win like that. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 February 2019

The second T20I will be played on Friday in Auckland.