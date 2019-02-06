Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Twitterati reacts to India’s demolition

India started their three-match T2OI series against New Zealand on a disappointing note, as they lost the contest by 80 runs.

New Zealand defeated India by 80 runs in the first T20I. (AP Photo)

India started their three-match T2OI series against New Zealand on a disappointing note, as they lost the contest by 80 runs. This was India’s biggest loss in the shortest format of the game. After inviting the Kiwis to bat first, Indian bowlers failed to make any impact as openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro constructed an 86-run partnership before Munro was dismissed by Krunal Pandya. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Seifert continued the damage and went on to score 84 in 43 deliveries. The middle-order also chipped in as New Zealand reached 219/6 in their 20-overs quota.

In response, the Men In Blue failed to get off to a flying start as Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion in the third over of the innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar played some big shots around the park but the Indian opener failed to capitalise on the start. After Dhawan’s dismissal, India continued to lose wickets at regular interval as the Men In Blue were wrapped for 139.

The cricket fraternity hailed the New Zealand team for demolishing the Men In Blue in the first encounter. Here are few tweets:

The second T20I will be played on Friday in Auckland.

