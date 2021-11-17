India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming: After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against New Zealand beginning at Jaipur on Wednesday.

The duo in the next 11 months will underline the ‘Men In Blue”s template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction.

The disappointment in the UAE edition has forced India to look beyond Hardik Pandya, who for long has not been able to bring his all-round skills to the table.

Star IPL performer Venkatesh Iyer has been brought in as Hardik’s replacement and the three games is likely to give an indication if he can be groomed for the much needed fast bowling all-rounder’s slot.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain).

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday (November 17). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

