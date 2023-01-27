IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Score Updates: India win the toss and opt to bowl first

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score Today 2023: India (IND) take on New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20 of the three match series on Friday. Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad
While India may have blown away the Kiwis in the ODIs they would expect some fightback by the Kiwis team led by Mitchell Santner in the T20 leg. Left-hander Devon Conway showed his imperious form for the Black Caps scoring 138 from 100 balls as they gave India a run for their money in their defence of 386 in Indore.
Michael Bracewell too was at his consistent best with 188 runs from three matches as they would look to carry their momentum in the T20 leg.
"The average first innings score is 156. Square boundaries are little over 60 and straight boundaries are little over 70, in the corner around the players pavilion it's only 57 and 59 metres. The pitch looks excellent, there is even covering of grass and there might be some help with the new ball. There is a lot of talk about the dew, the curator kept the grass as minimum as possible on the outfield to negate the dew factor. The ball will skid on nicely, but looks an excellent pitch for batting," reckon Ajit Agarkar and Danny Morrison
On stepping up as India’s new ball bowler Hardik said: “I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball. For quite a number of years whenever I bowl in the nets, I pick the new ball. I am used to the old ball so I don’t feel the need to practice with the old ball as much. It has helped in match situations.”
Team India coach Rahul Dravid revealed what Lakhwinder Gill, father of Shubman Gill told his son when he was not able to convert his starts into a big total.
“So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and was batting well but not really converting them in big hundreds. His father said, ‘Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or you are actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms.’ I think his father will be glad that over the last month what he has really made it rain,” Rahuld Dravid reveald during his conversation with Shubman Gill after India clinched a back-to-back series sweep at home. (READ MORE)
Having taken the world of cricket aback with his 360 degree batting routine for India over the calendar year that included some of the worldlies at the T20 World Cup in Australia, ICC have appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the Men’s T20I Player of the Year for 2022.
The world cricket governing body took to their social media handles to announce the same.
Surya was the leading T20I run scorer in 2022, grabbing 1164 runs off 31 innings and was the only batter around the world to cross the 1000 run mark in the last calendar year.
Former New Zealand cricketer Craig Cumming is unhappy with head coach Gary Stead’s persistence with opener Finn Allen, who failed with the bat in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against India.
The hosts whitewashed the Kiwis 3-0 with Allen, 23, scoring two consecutive ducks and a 40, raising doubts about his selection in the New Zealand side with the ODI World Cup in India less than nine months away.
The cricketer had made his 50-over debut last year with a few impressive scores against Ireland and the West Indies but has quickly gone into a downward spiral.
With the first of three T20Is between India and New Zealand to be played in Ranchi, former India World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni paid the Hardik Pandya-led host side a special visit at the JSCA stadium.
In a recent video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handles, Dhoni, sipping coconut water, is seen having a conversation with Pandya and co. in the team dressing room during one of their pre-match training sessions. (READ MORE)
Shaw, who captained Gill during India’s 2018 U19 World Cup triumph, has been in red-hot form across formats this domestic season for Mumbai, which paved his way back into the national side. With senior players including Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hinted to have been out of the T20 schemes and Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the series owing to a wrist injury, Shaw may yet get to feature in the format.
Gill displayed otherworldly form with the bat as he scored 360 runs in the recently concluded ODI series against the Black Caps. A record joint-highest figure he shares with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. After nine innings so far across formats in 2023, Gill leads the run scoring tally in international cricket with 625, including a fifty, two centuries and a double hundred.
‘No’, came the swift response on the mention of Prithvi Shaw getting a start in the eleven on his return to the India squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, that starts in Ranchi on Friday.
India’s T20 captain Hardik Pandya was clear about who would open for his side. Shubman Gill, in sublime, has a clear headway over Shaw, who last featured for his country 17 months ago. “Shubman (Gill) has done well. He’ll start. It isn’t even about giving him an opportunity as he has been batting well and was already in the team before,” he asserted. (READ MORE)
The Ranchi surface has generally been helpful for spinners but with the dew factor coming into play, team winning the toss may bowl first.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had a series to forget against Sri Lanka would look to come up with a tidy show. Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik are likley to be the other options in pace. With the Arshdeep bowling medium pace and generating swing, Malik’s inclusion adds a different dimension to the bowling as he regularly bowls around the 150 kmph mark. (READ MORE)
In the last ODI, India had got a chance to witness ‘Kul-Cha’ in action after a long time but come the T20s, India may have to fret over the inclusion of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has been the preferred option in the format and in the absence of Axar Patel it remains to be seen if the leg-spinner is persisted.
Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw returns to the side but Pandya won't be tempted to fiddle his set opening combination of Gill and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan.
The Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi has hosted three T20 games so far and teams bowling first have won two of them.
Highest total recorded- 196/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL
Highest score chased- 155/3 (17.2 Ov) by IND vs NZ
Lowest score defended- 196/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav
NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister/Jacob Duffy
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand. A young Indian side, with eyes on the 2024 T20 World Cup will be taking on the Black Caps, smarting from the recent ODI whitewash. Hardik Pandya will hope to lead India to a comprehensive victory against a rather formidable opponnent in the first match while New Zealabnd will look to begin this series on a positive note.