India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Steaming: When and where to watch 1st T20I?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India pulled off a tremendous performance in the ODI series against New Zealand to script a historic 4-1 series win. Now the men in blue gear up to take on the Kiwis in the 3-match T20I series from Tuesday. The hosts will hope to bounce back from the disappointing ODI series and start off the shortest format with a win. India, who will have a few changes in the team, with Rishabh Pant and Siddarth Kaul coming back to the squad, will hope to test a few more players before the World Cup.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st T20?

The 1st T20 between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20?

The 1st T20 between India and New Zealand will be played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington in New Zealand.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st T20?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.