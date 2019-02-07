India tour of New Zealand: Filling in the blanks

The manic, over-the-top celebrations began immediately after Daryll Mitchell rattled Yuzvendra Chahal’s stumps. Just days after thumping New Zealand 4-1 in the ODI series, India were comprehensively outplayed in the first T20 International at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium by the record margin of 80 runs.

The usually rampant Indian team was hit by a bolt from the blue by some scintillating stroke-play from New Zealand’s young wicketkeeper- batsman Tim Seifert, who stole the show with his 43-ball 84.

Seifert, whose previous best score in T20Is was 14, was promoted to give New Zealand the desired impetus at the start of the innings. He and opening partner Colin Munro added 86 runs in just 8.2 overs. Seifert’s knock propelled the home team to a commanding 219/6.

The Indians were never in the chase, eventually folding up for 139 in 19.2 overs. It was an utterly lacklustre display, resulting in their biggest ever defeat in T20Is. Despite the sheer carnage inflicted by the Kiwi batsmen, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma did not look beyond his five frontline bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, the Pandya brothers and Chahal.

During the stiff chase, Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant were elevated up the batting order – above MS Dhoni who came in at No.5 . However, it was a case of missed opportunities as neither of them stepped up on the night. All-rounder Shanker looked promising in his short stint, before left-arm spinner Mitchell Satner snapped him up for 27. Pant, after impressing one and all during the Test series in Australia, too found it tough, departing after scoring just four runs.

Usually, such bilateral T20 series lacks significance and context. However, this tweak in the batting line-up points to the team management’s penchant for continued experiments in the run-up to the World Cup in England. The preceding ODI series helped India plug a few holes in their prospective 15-member squad for that showpiece event that begins on May 30. There are still a couple of spots up for grabs, and this T20 series will help team zero in on their final line-up.

Pant’s dash

The flamboyant 21-year-old had made heads turn with his batting pyrotechnics during India’s historic 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia. Despite displaying a fair degree of consistency in Tests, head coach Ravi Shastri has often been critical of the youngster’s inability to finish off games in ODIs. “We have asked him to go back after the Test series in Australia because he has played non-stop cricket from June 2018.

I think a couple of weeks’ break and then he will be playing for the India A team, where we have asked him to do a specific job – which is to finish off matches,” Shastri had quipped. This was precisely the reason why he was omitted from the limited-overs series against Australia that followed the Tests. Despite that omission, Shastri insisted that Pant remains integral to the team’s plans. If he can inject a bit more consistency in his batting, the Delhi lad gives Shastri the flexibility of having a floater in the middle order.

All-rounder

In his short international career, Vijay Shankar has come across as a gritty batsman. Take the example of the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Wellington last week. Walking out to bat on a spicy pitch, with India struggling at 18/4 and the Kiwi bowling breathing fire, Shankar batted with common sense to forge a 98-run alliance with Ambati Rayudu, which bailed India out of trouble and helped them to a fighting score of 252.

Following that knock, Shastri heaped praise on the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, when he said: “Don’t mistake him (Shankar) with the bat. You saw his defensive game on Sunday (in Wellington). If he had been there for the last 8-10 overs, he would have spanked the bowling around,” he had told newsagency PTI.

On Wednesday evening, Shankar was in the thick of action once again, after he plucked a skier off the bowling of Krunal Pandya to dismiss Colin Munro. Even though he was not summoned to bowl his medium-pacers, Shastri will know for a fact that his bowling gives the team extra flexibility. India have a seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, but in favourable English conditions, Shankar could be a very useful option.

In many ways, this series is his comeback after that forgettable outing 10 months ago in the final of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, where in pursuit of 167 from 20 overs, he had terribly laboured to a 19-ball 17.

Advertising

He was brutally trolled on social media after that knock. He may not have quite redeemed himself on Wednesday, but Shankar has recently shown what it takes to prosper in international cricket.