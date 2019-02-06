Dinesh Karthik takes stunning catch despite stumbling on boundary rope; inspires memes

On the last ball of the 11th over in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, Dinesh Karthik let go of a simple chance to see Tim Seifert survive. At the time, Seifert was on 71 runs from 38 balls. With the pressure on the Indian bowlers and fielders as New Zealand came out hammer and tongs, DK restored some pride on the last ball of the 15th over to dismiss debutant Daryl Mitchell for 8 runs from 6 balls.

With Hardik Pandya on the bowling end, the slower delivery had Mitchell going for a lofted stroke down the ground. The ball wasn’t middled as he would have liked but it was still travelling towards DK at some speed.

As Karthik took the catch, he realised he was back peddling out of the boundary rope. However, he had tremendous presence of mind to lob it back just before stepping past the ropes. He came back in, stumbled slightly before maintaining his balance and composure to dive forward and complete the formalities.

Earlier, Karthik put down a catch that was in the air for a long time. He never looked confident as he settled under it with Seifert the batsman. The New Zealand opener looked to slog sweep this but the length wasn’t there and he skewed it miles up in the air towards long-on. That wasn’t an easy catch to take under lights.

The mixed show by Karthik also inspired memes on Twitter.

Earlier, India won the toss in the first T20 and Rohit Sharma opted to field. The decision seemed like a bad one from the word go with New Zealand never taking foot off the gas to score 219/6 for the highest score on the ground. In team news, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Karthik all wicketkeeping options are in the playing XI.