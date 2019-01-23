India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli surpasses Brian Lara, enters top-10 highest run scorers list

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (January 23) another feather to his cap in terms of batting records during the first ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. After the 30-year-old crossed the 21-runs mark, he overtook West Indies legend Brian Lara in the list of highest run-scorers in the ODIs. He became the 10th highest run scorer in the format in the world after surpassing Lara.

Kohli reached the mark with a boundary off Mitchell Santner in the 16th over of the revised 156 run chase in Napier. Off a delivery that was tossed up outside off, Kohli went for the drive and didn’t get the desired meat from the blade. He ended up slicing it a bit to find the gap wide of Tim Southee at cover. The desperate dive from the Kiwi quick wasn’t enough for the boundary to be stopped.

Lara, in his career, had scored 10,405 runs in 299 ODIs at an average of 40.48. Kohli, on the other hand, has now scored 10,406+ runs in his 220th ODIs at an average of 59.68.

Overall, Kohli is the 13th person to cross the 10,000 run mark in the 50-overs format. He is only the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni. Tendulkar, who scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs is the highest run scorer in 50-overs format.

India are coming into the series after a historic 2-1 series win over Australia. The Men in Blue will play a 5-match ODI series against the Kiwis after which they will host Australia at home for a 5-match ODI series.