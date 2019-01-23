India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Twitterati hails India for ‘clinical’ win to take 1-0 lead

India had a good start to the five-match ODI series against New Zealand as they beat the hosts by eight wickets on DLS method in the first ODI in Napier, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan, who remained unbeaten on 75.

Kane Williamson’s 36th ODI fifty went in vain as India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first One-day International in Napier on Wednesday. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for India, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs.

The match also saw play being interrupted when the sun made it difficult for the batsmen to spot the ball, leading to an interruption that has never been seen in international cricket before.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter as India took 1-0 lead in the five-match series:

Who should be the Player of the match??

Kuldeep? Chahal? Dhawan? Shami?

Shami will be my pick today….yours? #NZvInd @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 23, 2019

Regardless of the plan working or not, it’s outside the box thinking that is encouraging.

Off to Jhb to join the Proteas now, how well did they they play last night?!!! ?? Oh, Sorry for the spelling mishap, Virat ?? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 23, 2019

Clinical win to start the NZ tour !

Happy for @SDhawan25 and @MdShami11 ! pic.twitter.com/7zQG16RAOP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 23, 2019

Today Kuldeep and Chahal took 6 for 82 from their 20 combined overs – a further reminder (that shouldn’t be needed) that despite Jadeja still battling for a spot in the team the two wrist spinners are comfortably India’s premier ODI spin bowlers. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/fUhieXgLOg — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 23, 2019

Runs for @SDhawan25 and this 1-0 lead at start of the series, shall definitely add-on to the confidence of this team. Congratulations on the positive start @imVkohli @BCCI #NZvIND — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) January 23, 2019

Clinical. #TeamIndia start off the series with a 8-wicket win against New Zealand in the 1st ODI. 1-0 ???????? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/P4lLKjoCvu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, January 26.