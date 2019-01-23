Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Twitterati hails India for ‘clinical’ win to take 1-0 lead

India crushed New Zealand by eight wickets in the first ODI but a bizarre and unprecedented sun-induced interruption overshadowed the on-field action at Napier Wednesday.

Virat Kohli congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on half-century during the ODI against New Zealand. (Source: AP)

India had a good start to the five-match ODI series against New Zealand as they beat the hosts by eight wickets on DLS method in the first ODI in Napier, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan, who remained unbeaten on 75.

Kane Williamson’s 36th ODI fifty went in vain as India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first One-day International in Napier on Wednesday. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for India, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs.

The match also saw play being interrupted when the sun made it difficult for the batsmen to spot the ball, leading to an interruption that has never been seen in international cricket before.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter as India took 1-0 lead in the five-match series:

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, January 26.

