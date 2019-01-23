India vs New Zealand: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan script easy win for India

After recording the historic ODI series win in Australia, the Virat Kohli led Indian side carried on the winning run in the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier. After bowling out the hosts for 157 in 38 overs, the visitors chased down the target in the 35th over with 8 wickets still in hand. The opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored his 27th ODI fifty, hitting 75 runs in 103 balls, to take India home.

The bowlers, though, remained the star for the men in blue in the comfortable win. After being asked to bowl first, the seamer Mohammed Shami got rid of Kiwis openers in his first two overs. The right-armer cleaned up Martin Guptill for 5 in the 2nd over, after which he knocked down Colin Munro’s stumps in the 4th over.

After the early onslaught from the fast bowler, the Indian spinners weaved their magic as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the highly experienced Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in quick succession. Shami returned to dismiss Mitchell Santer to pick his third wickets in the match, after which the chinaman Kuldeep Yadav joined the party.

The left-armer dismissed Kiwis skipper Kane Wiliamson for 64, after which he rattled the tailenders to end up with figures of 4/39 in his 10 overs. Shami, on the other end finished with figures of 16/3 in his six overs, thus solidifying his name in the hat for World Cup squad selection.

(Details to be updated)