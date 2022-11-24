India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Playing XI tip-off: Arshdeep to make ODI debut, Samson for Hooda, Chahal over Kuldeep

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 List: With the 50 over World Cup less than a year away, India will look to fine tune their team combinations in the ODI series against New Zealand on Friday.

Opening slot

Shubman Gill is a certain to open alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand. Gill has shown his prowess as an ODI opener in a dozen of games he has played so far with an average of 57 plus and a strike-rate of 100 plus and will hope to add more to his resume against the BlackCaps.

Middle order: Sanju Samson vs Deepak Hooda

Coach VVS Laxman has to make a choice between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson to sure up the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are unlikely to sit out. Hooda is more useful with the ball, but Samson in the bilateral series against South Africa at home had shown his wide range of strokes and had won games at will. So India will have to either play Samson or Hooda. If they persist with both Samson, the toss-up will be between Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed for the all-rounder place.

Arshdeep Singh to make his debut

In less than a year, Arshdeep Singh has become the heartbeat of the Indian bowling attack in the T20Is. With senior bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj rested, the 23-year-old is all set to make his ODI debut at Eden Park on Friday. He has been swinging it both ways and will lead the pace attack alongside Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Yuzvendra Chahal to pip Kukdeep Yadav

Washington Sundar is likely to be in playing XI and due to the short dimensions of Eden Park ground, with its awkward angles, Dhawan might prefer an extra pacer instead of an extra spinner. In that case, Chahal might get an edge over Kuldeep Yadav.

Will Umran Malik make it?

India also needs an express pace bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah and on that front, Umran Malik seems to be its best bet. He did not get a chance to impress in the T20I series, going unselected for all three matches and he’ll be hoping he gets a chance to impress in the ODI series.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devin Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Details: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI will be played in Eden Park on Friday, November 25.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pitch Report: Eden Park uses a drop-in pitch. The pitch also tends to assist batters but as the pitch gets slower as the match progresses, spinners will likely have some purchase on the surface.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Weather Report: Thursday’s heavy showers will leave the outfield significantly wet. However, there’s little to chance of rains on the day of the match but the conditions are expected to be cloudy.