India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Playing 11: Rohit-Kohli return, but will Kuldeep get a game?

With less than a year to go to the ODI World Cup, India and New Zealand will lock horns in a crucial five-match series, starting November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

The focus will rest on India’s vaunted top-order but Shubman Gill’s men will have more pressing issues at hand, particularly with the lower order and a fledgling pace attack. Short dimensions at the high-scoring venue could mean that India could continue to stack in all-rounders, meaning wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav could still be sidelined after missing out on all five T20Is on the tour so far.

ALSO READ | ‘Rohit and Kohli are still playing well’, says New Zealand captain Santner