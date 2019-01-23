India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Sun disrupts play in Napier

Toggle Menu
India's Virat Kohli, left, and teammate Shikhar Darma leave the pitch for a short time during a one day international between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan walk off after disruption due to the sun in the 1st ODI against New Zealand. (Source: AP)

There have been some bizarre reasons for play to be stopped or called off in cricket – rain, snow, streakers, dogs, cats, squirrels, and now there is the sun. Yes you read it right – SUN! That was the case in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier when the setting Sun meant batsmen were finding it difficult to spot the ball.

The incident happened at the conclusion of the 10th over when Lockie Ferguson’s delivery outside the leg stump to Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged to be wide but had done enough to bring the two umpires together. After a quick chat, the umpires decided the sun was right in the eyeline of the batsmen and it took the players off the fielder of play.

Usually the pitches in cricket grounds are positioned in a North-South direction to avoid such a scenario, but at McLean Park, the pitch is facing East-West. This meant the sun could creep into the batsmen’s eyes to create issues.

Umpire Shaun Haig explained the situation at the break. “The setting sun is directly in the eyes of the batsmen. So we got to consider the safety of the players, umpires. So we have decided to suspend play until conditions improve.”

“This is the first time in my 14 years I have seen something like this happen on a cricket field. Good news is we have 30 minutes extra time. We are hoping to be back in 30 minutes and it will still be a 50-over game,” explains umpire Shaun Haig.

At the time of the odd disruption, India stood at 44/1 off 10 overs with Dhawan on 29 runs from 32 balls and Virat Kohli on 2 runs from 4 balls. Rohit Sharma was dismissed on the second ball after the dinner break to Doug Bracewell. Meanwhile, Dhawan brought up his 5000 ODI runs during the knock. India are chasing 158 runs to win the contest with Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets.

