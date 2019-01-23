WATCH: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli show dance moves on hoverboard after quick win

The Indian cricket team has not shied away from celebrating victories in unusual manners in recent times. After the historic Test series win in Australia, the entire team showed creative dance moves as Cheteshwar Pujara stepped up to take his man of the series trophy. The unusual celebrations continued on Wednesday as the Virat Kohli-led team celebrated the easy win over New Zealand in the first ODI with dance moves on the hoverboard.

Advertising

In a video uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter, former captain MS Dhoni was seen rolling around the McLean Park on a hoverboard which is used by the ground staff for maintenance. After the wicketkeeper-batsman completed his lap, skipper Virat Kohli climbed on board the hoverboard and showed his dance move while taking a ride.

Kohli was seen stopping midway with seamer Khaleel Ahmed coming in front of him. After asking Khaleel to move away, Kohli was seen taking a circular lap, while putting on a dancing pose.

India took 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand after they chased down the target of 156 runs in the 35th over with eight wickets still in hand. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 75 in 103 balls, as the men in blue attained a comfortable win.

The bowlers shined in the day as they bowled out the hosts for 157 runs in 38 overs, with Mohammed Shami bagging four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav getting three. India’s chase was interrupted for 30 minutes with the sunlight falling directly in the batsmen’s eyes, and the play was deemed as dangerous to continue. The target was revised to 156 runs in 49 overs, which India managed to chase down without any troubles.

Advertising

The two teams will meet again for the second ODI on Saturday.