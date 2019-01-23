Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to 100 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami on Wednesday (January 23) became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets when he took the wicket of Martin Guptill in the first fixture between India and New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. Shami, playing his 56th ODI, reached the figure when he got the Kiwi opener bowled in the first ODI of the five match series. In so doing, he beat the record of Irfan Pathan who took 59 ODIs to the mark. Other Indians to the figure are Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67 matches) and Javagal Srinath (68 wickets).

In the second over of the first ODI in Napier, Shami started with a bang and got the ball to move both ways. He had a shout for leg before on the second delivery, then went closer with an indipper but with a hint of height to it. On the fifth delivery, Shami got the inswinger and had Guptill stuck on the crease as he tried to play with hard hands. In the process, he managed a thick inside edge that went on to clatter onto the stumps

In his next over, Shami added another to go past the 100 wicket mark as well. With another bowled out dismissal, this time of Colin Munro, he put pressure on New Zealand. With yet another inswinger, he had Munro in trouble who tried to drive with a slight gap between bat and ball which was enough for Shami.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. In the team news, Shami is sharing the ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar while finding support from Vijay Shankar who made his debut in the third ODI in Australia. Other bowlers in the fray are Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The batting, meanwhile, comprises of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav (who can also chip in with spin bowling) and Ambati Rayudu.