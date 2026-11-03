India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

India open the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, with a reshuffled squad taking the field for the first of five matches. Buoyed by their 3-2 T20I series win, India welcome veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back into the 50-over set-up, with Shubman Gill captaining the side for the opening three games before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the last two.

Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 1st ODI:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live streaming info

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match take place?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, November 4.