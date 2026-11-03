India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India open the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, with a reshuffled squad taking the field for the first of five matches. Buoyed by their 3-2 T20I series win, India welcome veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back into the 50-over set-up, with Shubman Gill captaining the side for the opening three games before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the last two.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 1st ODI:
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live streaming info
When will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match take place?
The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, November 4.
Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match take place?
The first India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
What time will the toss for the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place at 7:00 am IST.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match begin?
The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will kick off at 7:30 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squads
India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only), Auqib Nabi. Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur join for the last two ODIs.
New Zealand Squad (Games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand Squad (Games 4-5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.