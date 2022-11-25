India vs New Zealand Live Score: NZ win toss & opt to field, debuts for Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

IND vs NZ Live Score: Captains on the mic



Kane Williamson: "We are gonna have a bowl first. New surface and a few unknowns. Most teams will have a lot of ODI cricket now. Each game is an opportunity to build as a side. It is unique, there has been a number fantastic games here. The guys are looking forward to this series. We are going with 4 seamers - Lockie, Milne, Southee and Matt Henry - along with Santner."

Shikhar Dhawan: "No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon. With this team, we have played a few series earlier as well. It's a good opportunity for all the youngsters to perform and show their talents. We are very fortunate that we've got Indians all over the world and they keep supporting us, we are grateful for it. We've got 2 debutants - Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik."