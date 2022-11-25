India vs New Zealand Live Score: NZ win toss & opt to field, debuts for Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI on Friday. India have handed debuts to Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik and are fielding both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. The visitors are playing with three specialist fast bowlers while the hosts are going in with four of them.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, 4 Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand XI: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.
Kane Williamson: "We are gonna have a bowl first. New surface and a few unknowns. Most teams will have a lot of ODI cricket now. Each game is an opportunity to build as a side. It is unique, there has been a number fantastic games here. The guys are looking forward to this series. We are going with 4 seamers - Lockie, Milne, Southee and Matt Henry - along with Santner."
Shikhar Dhawan: "No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon. With this team, we have played a few series earlier as well. It's a good opportunity for all the youngsters to perform and show their talents. We are very fortunate that we've got Indians all over the world and they keep supporting us, we are grateful for it. We've got 2 debutants - Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik."
The average first innings score at this ground stands at 217. However, that has risen to 262 over the past eight ODIs. New Zealand have won six of their last seven matches at this venue.
Dhawan, who usually leads the India ODI team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, was named captain for the three-match ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August this year but later was demoted by the former national selection committee once KL Rahul was declared fit and available. "I wasn't hurt as I believe certain things are pre-destined and whatever happens is for our own good," said Dhawan, who is back in the captain's role for the ODI leg of the New Zealand tour.
With India and New Zealand having firepower in the batting scene, it could come down to whose bowling attack performs better as the two teams kickstart their road to preparing and spotting their best personnel for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav would be aiming to carry his superlative T20I form and 360-degree strokeplay into ODIs while Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda would form the middle-order.
Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan will be taking over the captaincy mantle yet again and, in all probability, will open the innings with Shubman Gill. The duo have amassed three century stands in eight ODIs this year and would be hoping to push their cases with sparking performances in the matches against New Zealand.
In this cycle of non-stop cricket at the international level, India and New Zealand move on from their respective semi-final exits in the T20 World Cup and build-up to the ODI World Cup which is now less than 12 months away. With India set to host the mega event next year, their three-match series against New Zealand, starting from Friday at the Eden Park in Auckland, will be the formal commencement of the path to finalising their squad for the same. Stay tuned for live updates.