India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: The T20I series was won by the visitors by a 5-0 margin. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: The T20I series was won by the visitors by a 5-0 margin.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 1st ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, the first ODI of the three-match bilateral series, will be the first time the two teams will have met in an ODI since the World Cup semifinal last year.

The recent T20I series in New Zealand went India’s way 5-0, the first such margin of victory in a bilateral T20I series. The ODI series could also provide a chance for some new heroes to emerge, such as Prithvi Shaw, who has got a chance to shine because of injuries to key players like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will start at 07:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd