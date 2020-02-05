India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: NZ win toss, opt to bowl

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Streaming: The two teams face off in the ODIs after T20Is. IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Streaming: The two teams face off in the ODIs after T20Is.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates: India and New Zealand will meet in an ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, the first ODI of the three-match bilateral series. This will be the first time the two teams will have met in an ODI since the World Cup semifinal last year, when a heroic partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni fell 18 runs short of taking India through to the final.

Since then, however, Team India have developed a new look. MS Dhoni has not been seen in the India colours again. KL Rahul has emerged as the lynchpin in the side. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have proved themselves to be reliable presences in the middle order. In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur have chipped in with crucial contributions when needed. The recent T20I series in New Zealand went India’s way 5-0, the first such margin of victory in a bilateral T20I series.

