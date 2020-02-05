India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: NZ win toss, opt to bowl

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates: India and New Zealand will meet in an ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, the first ODI of the three-match bilateral series. This will be the first time the two teams will have met in an ODI since the World Cup semifinal last year, when a heroic partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni fell 18 runs short of taking India through to the final.
Since then, however, Team India have developed a new look. MS Dhoni has not been seen in the India colours again. KL Rahul has emerged as the lynchpin in the side. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have proved themselves to be reliable presences in the middle order. In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur have chipped in with crucial contributions when needed. The recent T20I series in New Zealand went India’s way 5-0, the first such margin of victory in a bilateral T20I series.
"Probably we would have bowled first as well. Short boundary is a big factor as it's hard to defend on this ground. The wicket plays a bit better in the second half under lights. We would have bowled first but not a bad thing to bowl first either. It's a good track, going to be a challenge for us to post a score on the board batting first. Two debutants, both at the top, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal make their ODI debuts, pretty exciting times for them. The five guys that are not playing Pandey, Pant, Dube, Saini and Chahal. Kedar comes back into the squad, so he becomes a spinning option for us along with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. And the three seamers in the form of Bumrah, Shami and Thakur. The conditions are different from what you get back at home. We know we can be dominant at home, but the away performance is what makes us standout. We need to take the confidence into the series as well. In ODIs you'll see more guys getting chances."
New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand win the toss, opt to bowl first in Hamilton.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in the three-match series as the two sides kickstart their campaign without Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson, who have been ruled out due to injury. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here