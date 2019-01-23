India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ Live Score Online: India look to continue high in New Zealandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-1st-odi-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-nz-live-streaming-5550917/
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ Live Score Online: India look to continue high in New Zealand
Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India take on New Zealand in first ODI in Napier.
Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: With England in commanding position at the top of the ODI Rankings, it is between India and New Zealand for the second spot. With eight rating points separating second-ranked India and third-placed Kiwis, the hosts can topple Men in Blue from that spot with a dominant showing in the five-match ODI series. The two teams are matched evenly in the batting department with a ‘Top 3’ for both teams able to inflict damage on any bowling attack. The difference exists in the middle order where New Zealand look better than India.
Both teams come into the series with wins in their most recent outings with India beating Australia in Tests and ODIs while New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka to inflict clean sweeps in all formats. As per New Zealand coach, expect plenty of runs in the first ODI.
Live Blog
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates from Napier:
Plugging the gaps
Five ODIs in New Zealand and five more at home against Australia; that all that India have to plug gaps in the team before the 2019 World Cup. An unsettled middle order – Nos. 4 and 5 – is an area of concern. Hardik Pandya’s ‘misconduct’, and his subsequent ouster from the Indian team pending inquiry, has created a void with regard to playing a specialist seam-bowling all-rounder. READ MORE
Hello and welcome!
Let's get this out of the way first: This is not another series against Australia. There was a time when that meant an easier series was in store for India but in this case, the reality is quite the contrary. New Zealand have formed a formidable side that is tough to beat in any format of the game, particularly at home. As Virat Kohli had pointed in the pre-match press conference, the Kiwis had even put up a big challenge against India in the ODI series that was played in the latter's backyard a year ago. The second spot in the ODI rankings is at stake and this series will be a competition between two of the best sides in the world who have got some good momentum going for themselves at the moment.
Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: "The fact they are No. 3 in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years. We played them in India and got beaten in Mumbai, and all the games were competitive and we felt they had a really good balance." - India captain Virat Kohli on the opposition
"We saw [what happened] in the last series, we want to execute a few things better, certainly in the field we want to step up and get back to our old ways." - Kane Williamson wants a better showing in the field than the preceding, high-scoring Sri Lanka series.
India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Plugging the gaps
Five ODIs in New Zealand and five more at home against Australia; that all that India have to plug gaps in the team before the 2019 World Cup. An unsettled middle order – Nos. 4 and 5 – is an area of concern. Hardik Pandya’s ‘misconduct’, and his subsequent ouster from the Indian team pending inquiry, has created a void with regard to playing a specialist seam-bowling all-rounder. READ MORE
Hello and welcome!
Let's get this out of the way first: This is not another series against Australia. There was a time when that meant an easier series was in store for India but in this case, the reality is quite the contrary. New Zealand have formed a formidable side that is tough to beat in any format of the game, particularly at home. As Virat Kohli had pointed in the pre-match press conference, the Kiwis had even put up a big challenge against India in the ODI series that was played in the latter's backyard a year ago. The second spot in the ODI rankings is at stake and this series will be a competition between two of the best sides in the world who have got some good momentum going for themselves at the moment.