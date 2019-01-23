India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ Live Score Online: India look to continue high in New Zealand

Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: With England in commanding position at the top of the ODI Rankings, it is between India and New Zealand for the second spot. With eight rating points separating second-ranked India and third-placed Kiwis, the hosts can topple Men in Blue from that spot with a dominant showing in the five-match ODI series. The two teams are matched evenly in the batting department with a ‘Top 3’ for both teams able to inflict damage on any bowling attack. The difference exists in the middle order where New Zealand look better than India.

Both teams come into the series with wins in their most recent outings with India beating Australia in Tests and ODIs while New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka to inflict clean sweeps in all formats. As per New Zealand coach, expect plenty of runs in the first ODI.