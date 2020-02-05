India vs New Zealand: Records tumble in Hamilton, happy hunting ground for Kiwis

New Zealand’s Hamish Bennett falls on the ground after bowling during the ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. (AP) New Zealand’s Hamish Bennett falls on the ground after bowling during the ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. (AP)

Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI hundred went in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the series-opener, on Wednesday.

Producing a commanding batting performance, India posted a competitive 347 for four but seasoned Ross Taylor anchored the Kiwi chase with an unbeaten 109-run knock.

The hosts overhauled the stiff target with 11 balls to spare with the Indian bowlers struggling badly despite having a big total to defend.

It was New Zealand’s first win since India landed in the country with the hosts suffering a humiliating whitewash in the five-match T20 series.

The Kiwis were quite comfortable in their chase but lost wickets of Tom Latham (69) and James Neesham (9) and Colin de Grandhomme (1) when they were close to the target. Taylor ensured that the host do not snatch yet another defeat from a strong position.

Earlier, sent into, Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series.

NZ’s highest winning total is 350/9 v Australia (346) at Hamilton in 2007. Today NZ scored 348/6 v India (347). So a lower total but the highest total successfully chased.

Ross Taylor hugs his captain Tom Latham at the end of the match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. (AP) Ross Taylor hugs his captain Tom Latham at the end of the match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton. (AP)

Most runs conceded by an Indian spinner (ODIs):-

88 Yuzvendra Chahal v ENG Birmingham 2019

85 Piyush Chawla v PAK Dhaka 2008

84 Kuldeep Yadav v NZ Hamilton 2020

Number 4 scoring hundred for both teams in the same game:-

AB de Villiers (107) & Tatenda Taibu (107) 2007

Yuvraj Singh (150) & Eoin Morgan (102) 2017

Shreyas Iyer (103) & Ross Taylor (109*) 2020

Most Wides conceded by India (ODI):-

31 v Kenya Bristol 1999

28 v ENG The Oval 2004

26 v AUS Mumbai 2007

25 v WI Chennai 2007

24 v NZ Hamilton 2020*

Highest successful chase vs India in ODIs:-

359 by AUS, Mohali 2019

348 by NZ, Hamilton 2020*

322 by PAK, Mohali 2007

322 by SL, The Oval 2017

Highest successful chase by New Zealand in ODIs:-

348 v IND, Hamilton 2020*

347 v AUS, Hamilton 2007

337 v AUS, Auckland 2007

336 v ENG, Dunedin 2018

Ross Taylor hundred:-

– 21st in ODIs

– 12th at home

– 3rd against India

– 4th in Hamilton

Most sixes for NZ v IND (across formats):-

35 Ross Taylor

34 Chris Cairns

33 Brendon McCullum

31 Martin Guptill/ Colin Munro

Highest opening partnership for NZ at Hamilton:-

165* B McCullum – J Ryder v ENG 2008

102 B McCullum – J Ryder v IND 2009

88 M Guptill – C Munro v PAK 2018

85 M Guptill – H Nicholls v IND 2020*

Highest Individual Score at Hamilton (India):-

125* Virender Sehwag v NZ 2009

103 Shreyas Iyer v NZ 2020*

100 Shikhar Dhawan v IRE 2015

88* KL Rahul v NZ 2020

Highest partnership for India at Hamilton:-

201 V Sehwag – G Gambhir v NZ, 2009 (1st wkt)

174 S Dhawan – R Sharma v IRE 2015 (1st)

136 S Iyer – KL Rahul v NZ, 2020 (4th)*

127* MS Dhoni – R Jadeja v NZ, 2014 (6th)

Highest 1st innings score at Hamilton (ODIs):-

363 by WI v NZ 2014 (won)

347 by IND v NZ 2020 (lost)

346 by AUS v NZ 2007 (lost)

339 by SA v ZIM 2015 (won)

