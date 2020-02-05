India vs New Zealand: Records tumble in Hamilton, happy hunting ground for Kiwis

Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI hundred went in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the series-opener, on Wednesday.
Producing a commanding batting performance, India posted a competitive 347 for four but seasoned Ross Taylor anchored the Kiwi chase with an unbeaten 109-run knock.
The hosts overhauled the stiff target with 11 balls to spare with the Indian bowlers struggling badly despite having a big total to defend.
It was New Zealand’s first win since India landed in the country with the hosts suffering a humiliating whitewash in the five-match T20 series.
The Kiwis were quite comfortable in their chase but lost wickets of Tom Latham (69) and James Neesham (9) and Colin de Grandhomme (1) when they were close to the target. Taylor ensured that the host do not snatch yet another defeat from a strong position.
Earlier, sent into, Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series.
NZ’s highest winning total is 350/9 v Australia (346) at Hamilton in 2007. Today NZ scored 348/6 v India (347). So a lower total but the highest total successfully chased.
Most runs conceded by an Indian spinner (ODIs):-
88 Yuzvendra Chahal v ENG Birmingham 2019
85 Piyush Chawla v PAK Dhaka 2008
84 Kuldeep Yadav v NZ Hamilton 2020
Number 4 scoring hundred for both teams in the same game:-
AB de Villiers (107) & Tatenda Taibu (107) 2007
Yuvraj Singh (150) & Eoin Morgan (102) 2017
Shreyas Iyer (103) & Ross Taylor (109*) 2020
Most Wides conceded by India (ODI):-
31 v Kenya Bristol 1999
28 v ENG The Oval 2004
26 v AUS Mumbai 2007
25 v WI Chennai 2007
24 v NZ Hamilton 2020*
Highest successful chase vs India in ODIs:-
359 by AUS, Mohali 2019
348 by NZ, Hamilton 2020*
322 by PAK, Mohali 2007
322 by SL, The Oval 2017
Highest successful chase by New Zealand in ODIs:-
348 v IND, Hamilton 2020*
347 v AUS, Hamilton 2007
337 v AUS, Auckland 2007
336 v ENG, Dunedin 2018
Ross Taylor hundred:-
– 21st in ODIs
– 12th at home
– 3rd against India
– 4th in Hamilton
Most sixes for NZ v IND (across formats):-
35 Ross Taylor
34 Chris Cairns
33 Brendon McCullum
31 Martin Guptill/ Colin Munro
Highest opening partnership for NZ at Hamilton:-
165* B McCullum – J Ryder v ENG 2008
102 B McCullum – J Ryder v IND 2009
88 M Guptill – C Munro v PAK 2018
85 M Guptill – H Nicholls v IND 2020*
Highest Individual Score at Hamilton (India):-
125* Virender Sehwag v NZ 2009
103 Shreyas Iyer v NZ 2020*
100 Shikhar Dhawan v IRE 2015
88* KL Rahul v NZ 2020
Highest partnership for India at Hamilton:-
201 V Sehwag – G Gambhir v NZ, 2009 (1st wkt)
174 S Dhawan – R Sharma v IRE 2015 (1st)
136 S Iyer – KL Rahul v NZ, 2020 (4th)*
127* MS Dhoni – R Jadeja v NZ, 2014 (6th)
Highest 1st innings score at Hamilton (ODIs):-
363 by WI v NZ 2014 (won)
347 by IND v NZ 2020 (lost)
346 by AUS v NZ 2007 (lost)
339 by SA v ZIM 2015 (won)
