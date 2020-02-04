India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XI Prediction

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli in a Team India practice session in Hamilton on Tuesday (Twitter/BCCI) Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli in a Team India practice session in Hamilton on Tuesday (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India and New Zealand will meet in an ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, the first ODI of the three-match bilateral series, as the teams move on from the T20I series, which went the visitors’ way 5-0. This will be the first time the two teams will have met in an ODI since the World Cup semifinal last year.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have proved themselves to be reliable presences in the middle order in the T20I series. In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur have chipped in with crucial contributions when needed. The ODI series could also provide a chance for some new heroes to emerge, such as Prithvi Shaw, who has got a chance to shine because of injuries to key players like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Mayank Agarwal could also stake a claim to the side if he can make the most of his chance.

Dream 11: KL Rahul, Martin Guptill, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Jimmy Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt and wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman.

