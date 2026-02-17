India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records, and Other Details

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India will be looking to go through to the Super Eights with a 100 per cent record in the group stage. (AP Photo)

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India are already through to the Super Eights, the Netherlands are all but out and anyhow would’ve never had anything to lose against the overwhelming favourites. It would also be the perfect game for Abhishek Sharma to get his eye in, with the opener yet to get going in this T20 World Cup. After a duck in the opener, a stomach infection forced him out of the game against Namibia. He returned for the high stakes Pakistan contest but failed to get a run for the second time in as many matches.