India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records, and Other Details

India (IND) vs Netherlands (NED) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: India are already through to the Super Eights but would be wary of slipping up against minnows Netherlands.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 03:44 PM IST
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: (AP Photo)IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India will be looking to go through to the Super Eights with a 100 per cent record in the group stage. (AP Photo)
IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India are already through to the Super Eights, the Netherlands are all but out and anyhow would’ve never had anything to lose against the overwhelming favourites. It would also be the perfect game for Abhishek Sharma to get his eye in, with the opener yet to get going in this T20 World Cup. After a duck in the opener, a stomach infection forced him out of the game against Namibia. He returned for the high stakes Pakistan contest but failed to get a run for the second time in as many matches.

But with Ishan Kishan showing imperious form at the other end, the lack of runs from Abhishek’s bat have not impacted the team’s cause. India managed to make short work of Pakistan, thanks to a sublime effort from Kishan and the bowlers. However, for the second game in a row, the batters did not show the conviction displayed by Kishan.After Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus was able to trouble the Indian batters with his round arm and behind the stumps variations, another unorthodox spinner, Usman Tariq, was able to keep them quiet in the Pakistan clash.

IND vs NED Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren.

IND vs NED Head-To-Head In T20Is

  • Total Matches: 1
  • India: 1
  • Netherlands: 0
  • Tied: 0
  • No Result: 0

IND vs NED Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Where to watch India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

Live streaming of the India vs Nethelrands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

