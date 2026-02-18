India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs NED Match Live Telecast and Stream?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India face Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in their final group stage match of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. India are the outright favourites and will be looking to finish the group stage with a 100 per cent record. They have thus far dominated every team they have faced, beating the USA by 29 runs, Nambia by 93 runs and Pakistan by 61 runs. This is despite them not being at their destructive best with the bat.

There will be some added focus on Abhishek Sharma. The opener’s belligerent style of play was always frought with risk but Abhishek found success more often than not before this tournament. However, at the T20 World Cup, things haven’t quite come together for him. A big innings against the Netherlands might just be what the doctor ordered for the 25-year-old. However, in the absence of runs from him, India have benefitted from the brilliant patch of form Ishan Kishan has been in and captain Suryakumar Yadav showing the number of different gears he possesses.