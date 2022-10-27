India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Playing XI tip-off: Chahal or Pant to get a start, Van Der Merwe to return?

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Playing XI tip-off: “When you win the first game, you can really settle in,” captain Rohit Sharma had said after India’s win at the MCG last Sunday. Now that they have settled, a few changes might be on the cards as the men in blue go up against the Dutch.

With the next game against South Africa in three days time at the MCG, India might want to rest certain players from the playing XI involved in a pulsating contest against Pakistan and try out others going forward in the tournament.

Chahal and/or Pant to get a start

The surface at the SCG is expected to be even slower than it was during the Australia-New Zealand opener that saw the hosts concede 200 in the first innings. It is here that Yuzvendra Chahal might turn (pun intended) out to be a crucial addition to the lineup. With 89 wickets in 65 appearances, second only to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the blue, Chahal is yet to make his T20 World Cup debut for India. Axar Patel, who got picked in just that one over he bowled may be dropped to make way for the leggie.

A close alternative to the all-rounder may also be Rishabh Pant. With Axar being utilised only for an over in India’s quota of 20, India can replace the left arm orthodox with a batter. The men in blue would want to give Pant, who last played at the venue back in 2021 during the third Test against Australia, some playing time ahead of the South Africa fixture.

Both Chahal and Pant may get a go ahead without India’s bowling and batting count intact. Hardik Pandya had experienced a niggle in the game against Pakistan and the team management can rest the all-rounder to make way for Pant while Chahal replaces Axar to constitute two spinners and three pacers in the attack.

Roelof van der Merve to return

Roelof van der Merve had missed the first Super 12 game against Bangladesh owing to the back injury he picked up in the final Group 1 match versus Sri Lanka. Captain Scott Edwards had spoken in the pre-match press conference, “Both Tom Cooper and Roelof van der Merve bring a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. That’s huge for our guys.”



Having lost the first match and facing India in the next, Netherlands would want to start van der Merve in a must win fixture, even if he isn’t at his 100 percent.