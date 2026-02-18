India vs Netherlands Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Eyes on Abhishek Sharma’s form after two ducks in Ahmedabad

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: After sailing to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with no real hiccups, India will look to end their league phase on high when they take on the Netherlands in the Group A game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The question for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be whether to go with a stable playing XI or test their bench strength ahead of the all-important Super 8 stage, where they are set to face the likes of South Africa, West Indies, and giant slayers Zimbabwe.