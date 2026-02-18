India vs Netherlands Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Eyes on Abhishek Sharma’s form after two ducks in Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: After sailing to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with no real hiccups, India will look to end their league phase on high when they take on the Netherlands in the Group A game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
The question for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be whether to go with a stable playing XI or test their bench strength ahead of the all-important Super 8 stage, where they are set to face the likes of South Africa, West Indies, and giant slayers Zimbabwe.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records
The focus will again be on flamboyant Abhishek Sharma, who has had a forgettable start to his maiden T20 World Cup. He is yet to score a run in this event after getting out for ducks against the USA and Pakistan, while he missed the Namibia match due to an upset stomach. Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed Abhishek and said there is no need to over-analyse things about the flashy opener.
One change that India could potentially be looking at is to give some game time to Washington Sundar, who had also missed the entire five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home due to an injury. Although he recovered in time to be available for the Indian team in this event, game time would do him good ahead of the knockouts.
India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh.
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten.
