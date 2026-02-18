India vs Netherlands Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Eyes on Abhishek Sharma’s form after two ducks in Ahmedabad

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Playing 11, Squad: Check India vs Netherlands Match playing 11 prediction, full squad, players list and captain details.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 18, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Abhishek Sharma fell for a second duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo)Abhishek Sharma fell for a second duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: After sailing to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with no real hiccups, India will look to end their league phase on high when they take on the Netherlands in the Group A game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The question for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be whether to go with a stable playing XI or test their bench strength ahead of the all-important Super 8 stage, where they are set to face the likes of South Africa, West Indies, and giant slayers Zimbabwe.

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records

The focus will again be on flamboyant Abhishek Sharma, who has had a forgettable start to his maiden T20 World Cup. He is yet to score a run in this event after getting out for ducks against the USA and Pakistan, while he missed the Namibia match due to an upset stomach. Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed Abhishek and said there is no need to over-analyse things about the flashy opener.

One change that India could potentially be looking at is to give some game time to Washington Sundar, who had also missed the entire five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home due to an injury. Although he recovered in time to be available for the Indian team in this event, game time would do him good ahead of the knockouts.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing XIs

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh/Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Story continues below this ad

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, world cricket's much-liked giant-slayers, are back
Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of Australia. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His son dead, a Punjab cop’s helplessness
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Salim Khan
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News