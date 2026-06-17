India vs Netherlands Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W eye two points vs NED-W in Leeds; Toss soon
India Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score, IND-W vs NED-W T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's IND-W take on Babette de Leede's NED-W in Group A game at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.
IND-W vs NED-W LIVE: India take on Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday.
India vs Netherlands (IND-W vs NED-W) Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: After thrashing archrivals Pakistan by 64 runs to open the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team will look to continue on the winning momentum when they face the Netherlands in the Group A game at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.
In Birmingham, it was a Smriti Mandhana show as she held India’s innings together after the Women in Blue lost both Shafali and Jemimah early. Her composed a 44-ball 68 helped India post 170/6. In bowling, Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul ensured Pakistan were bundled out for 106, giving India a big win to start on high.
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The Dutch began their campaign with a loss to Bangladesh by six wickets in Birmingham.
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Live Updates
Jun 17, 2026 06:17 PM IST
IND-W vs NED-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Netherlands Women Squad: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning, Myrthe van den Raad, Lara Leemhuis, Rosalie Lawrence, Hannah Landheer.
Jun 17, 2026 06:17 PM IST
IND-W vs NED-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!
Hello and welcome to The Indian Express' LIVE coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 where the Indian women's team are facing the Netherlands in Leeds.
Having started their campaign with a dominant win over Pakistan, IND-W will be hopeful for another two points from this game on Wednesday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the game.
From Tata Steel desk to World Cup: Siegers set for Netherlands vs India clash
Not many employees at Tata Steel’s Velsen-Noord office had realised that their new colleague, who joined as a trainee in August 2025, was a former captain of the Netherlands women’s cricket team. Cricket remains a niche sport in the Netherlands. Heather Siegers’ achievement, hence, went unsurprisingly unnoticed.
“My colleagues weren’t aware of my background and any form of cricket, really. Cricket isn’t very big back home and only a few of my colleagues know much about cricket,” Siegers told The Indian Express. (READ MORE)