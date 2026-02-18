India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek in focus as IND chase perfect record in group stage

India developed a reputation for being a team that could rake up frankly ridiculous scores over the course of the series that they played after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the conditions that they have encountered over the course of this T20 World Cup have been such that their big-hitters haven't exactly hit their booming stride. That could change today. They are playing in Ahmedabad, where four of the last five first innings have been over 210. Secondly, you would back this pack of world beaters to be taking the Dutch bowlers to the cleaners. Even the Netherlands themselves would admit that India not being able to score big against them is against all expectations. And therein lies the context of this match. Will India hit their stride before playing the crucial Super 8s matches, or will the Netherlands cause the upset to end all upsets as their final act in this year's tournament.
India (IND) vs Netherlands (NED) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India are already through, the Netherlands are pretty much out and so there isn’t much riding on this match from the perspective of the tournament itself. But the 2026 T20 World Cup hasn’t been a pleasant ride for Abhishek Sharma in particular and this may exactly be the kind of game where he can get going, which is something to keep an eye out for.
Apart from that, there is also the little matter of India possibly finishing the group stage with a 100 percent record. India have been utterly dominant in the group stage, beating the USA by 29 runs, Nambia by 93 runs and Pakistan by 61 runs. This is despite them not being at their destructive best with the bat.
SQUADS:
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten
Live by the six, die by the duck: Why Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief despite starting stutter at T20 World Cup
The gaze and mind of the motley audience in the Narendra Modi Stadium shrinking on him, Abhishek Sharma stoutly defended the first ball from an intrepid net bowler. A collective gasp blew in the stands, where a few overzealous fans were waving the tricolour and hoping for Abhishek to ferry the first ball deep into the stands. It’s the habit he has pampered the audience into, the burden of expectations he has imposed on himself. With every defensive stroke of his, the onlookers grew impatient. Even during an optional nets session, they expect his willow to shower sixes. READ MORE
