India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek in focus as IND chase perfect record in group stage

Feb 18, 2026 03:40 PM IST

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

India developed a reputation for being a team that could rake up frankly ridiculous scores over the course of the series that they played after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the conditions that they have encountered over the course of this T20 World Cup have been such that their big-hitters haven't exactly hit their booming stride. That could change today. They are playing in Ahmedabad, where four of the last five first innings have been over 210. Secondly, you would back this pack of world beaters to be taking the Dutch bowlers to the cleaners. Even the Netherlands themselves would admit that India not being able to score big against them is against all expectations. And therein lies the context of this match. Will India hit their stride before playing the crucial Super 8s matches, or will the Netherlands cause the upset to end all upsets as their final act in this year's tournament.