Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND clash with NED at SCG

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India take on Netherlands to make it 2 wins out of 2.

By: Sports Desk
October 27, 2022 10:09:40 am
India vs Netherlands | T20 World Cup 2022 | IND vs NED | India | NetherlandsIND vs NED Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, Super 12 Group 2 Match: India lock horns with Netherlands in Sydney.

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: After the lofty highs of the Pakistan victory, Rohit Sharma and co will look to continue the winning momentum when India take on Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli after his marvelous knock in the last match and Netherlands will hope to send the man in form back to the pavilion early. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s form, however, still remain a concern for Team India. It’ll also be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal or Rishabh Pant get a look in against a relatively weaker opposition.

Follow IND vs NED live score & updates from Sydney below.

India vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs NED live action from Sydney.

A match between India and the Netherlands would not be considered box-office material, but a certain Virat Kohli has ensured that the eyes of the cricketing world would be fixed on the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After his monumental match-winning innings against Pakistan, every move of the charismatic master batsman will be followed by the legions of fans, and not just those from India. Aussies are also fascinated by the former India captain, who plays the game with an approach traditionally associated with champion sides and players from these shores.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 10:09:40 am
