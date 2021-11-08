IND vs NAM LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch India’s last World Cup match

T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a win over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match on Monday.

On Sunday, New Zealand smashed the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of the Indian fans, who were hoping against hope that a miracle will happen under the blazing afternoon sun at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The mood in the Indian camp was evident when BCCI’s official media whataspp group had a message for the journalists “The optional training session in the evening has been cancelled.” It was understandable dejection as for first time since the 2012 edition of this event, India had failed to make the knockout stage of an ICC event.

The Indian players, who kept an eye on the TV watching Afghanistan battle it out against the Black Caps, knew by the halfway stage of the game that all of them would now have to take the flight back to their respective cities on Tuesday.

India lost two crucial tosses, batted awfully in slightly, if not very, testing conditions and then on a dew-laden surface bowled atrociously.

For Kohli, who is all set to even lose his ODI captaincy in the coming days, this wasn’t how he would have liked to end his T20 captaincy stint with the national team having already quit IPL captaincy. It is also the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy that an Indian men’s team has failed to reach at least the semi-final stage of an ICC event.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

When and what time will India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match begin?

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, Nov 8.

Which channel will telecast India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match in India?

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match?

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match can be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app. You can also follow live score, updates and highlights of the match right here at the indianexpress.com.