India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record of IND vs NAM

India take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

India vs Namibia (IND vs NAM) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India look to continue their winning run when they take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Men in Blue were off to a scratchy start with the bat against the USA in their tournament opener, with the top order crumbling in Mumbai. India were struggling at 77 for six at one point against the Americans before skipper Suryakumar Yadav led by example and played an inspiring 84-run knock, taking India to a competitive total of 161.