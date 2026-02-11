India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record of IND vs NAM

India (IND) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav's India take on Gerhard Erasmus's Namibia in Delhi on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 11:09 PM IST
IND vs NAM | India take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)India take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in New Delhi. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

India vs Namibia (IND vs NAM) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India look to continue their winning run when they take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Men in Blue were off to a scratchy start with the bat against the USA in their tournament opener, with the top order crumbling in Mumbai. India were struggling at 77 for six at one point against the Americans before skipper Suryakumar Yadav led by example and played an inspiring 84-run knock, taking India to a competitive total of 161.

With the ball, India were disciplined, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh taking early wickets. Spinner Axar Patel took care of the breakthroughs in the middle-overs as India won comfortably by 29 runs.

Namibia, on the other hand, were handed a tough loss by the Netherlands at the same venue. The Dutch chased down 157 with two overs to spare.

IND vs NAM Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Namibia Predicted XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

IND vs NAM Head-To-Head In T20Is

  • Total Matches: 1
  • India: 1
  • Namibia: 0
  • Tied: 0
  • No Result: 0

IND vs NAM Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Story continues below this ad

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Where to watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

Live streaming of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
ICC T20 World Cup: South Africa's Double Super Over win against Afghanistan: A game of mistakes that became an all-time classic
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup super overs

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
Advertisement
Best of Express
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
Anil kapoor expresso
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News