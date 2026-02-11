India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head record of IND vs NAM

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs Namibia (IND vs NAM) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India look to continue their winning run when they take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
The Men in Blue were off to a scratchy start with the bat against the USA in their tournament opener, with the top order crumbling in Mumbai. India were struggling at 77 for six at one point against the Americans before skipper Suryakumar Yadav led by example and played an inspiring 84-run knock, taking India to a competitive total of 161.
With the ball, India were disciplined, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh taking early wickets. Spinner Axar Patel took care of the breakthroughs in the middle-overs as India won comfortably by 29 runs.
Namibia, on the other hand, were handed a tough loss by the Netherlands at the same venue. The Dutch chased down 157 with two overs to spare.
India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Namibia Predicted XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.
Where to watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live?
Live streaming of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.