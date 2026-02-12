India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Will Abhishek Sharma be fit to play in IND vs NAM clash in Delhi?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns against Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in game 18 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. The hosts have won their opening game against the USA, while Namibia in the opening clash to the Netherlands.
As per the selections go India will be sweating on the recovery of Abhishek Sharma and will hope he will be fit to play the game. If not, Sanju Samson will take his position. Apart from that, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game against the USA with a fever, is expected to return in place of Mohammed Siraj. Apart from that, the rest of the bowling looked sharp as ever, defending a mediocre total against the USA at Wankhede.
Namibia, on the other hand, will be hoping to put their best foot forward and punch above their weight to beat the strong Indian side. Skipper Erasmus will hope to get some runs and lead his side from the front, and with the ball, Ruben Trumpelmann will look to exploit the techniques of the Indian batters.
India: Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson/Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo
Teams
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.