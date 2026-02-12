India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Will Abhishek Sharma be fit to play in IND vs NAM clash in Delhi?

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns against Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in game 18 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. The hosts have won their opening game against the USA, while Namibia in the opening clash to the Netherlands.

As per the selections go India will be sweating on the recovery of Abhishek Sharma and will hope he will be fit to play the game. If not, Sanju Samson will take his position. Apart from that, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game against the USA with a fever, is expected to return in place of Mohammed Siraj. Apart from that, the rest of the bowling looked sharp as ever, defending a mediocre total against the USA at Wankhede.