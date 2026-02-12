India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Will Abhishek Sharma be fit to play in IND vs NAM clash in Delhi?

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Today Match Playing 11, Squad: Check India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match playing 11 prediction, full squad, players list and captain details.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 08:30 AM IST
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Playing 11India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Playing 11: India will take on Namibia. (FILE photo)
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns against Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in game 18 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. The hosts have won their opening game against the USA, while Namibia in the opening clash to the Netherlands.

As per the selections go India will be sweating on the recovery of Abhishek Sharma and will hope he will be fit to play the game. If not, Sanju Samson will take his position. Apart from that, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game against the USA with a fever, is expected to return in place of Mohammed Siraj. Apart from that, the rest of the bowling looked sharp as ever, defending a mediocre total against the USA at Wankhede.

Namibia, on the other hand, will be hoping to put their best foot forward and punch above their weight to beat the strong Indian side. Skipper Erasmus will hope to get some runs and lead his side from the front, and with the ball, Ruben Trumpelmann will look to exploit the techniques of the Indian batters.

IND Vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson/Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo

Gudakesh Motie picked three wickets and Sherfane Rutherford scored 76 to help West Indies beat England by 30 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

