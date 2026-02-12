T20 World Cup 2026, India vs Namibia Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch IND vs NAM Match Today Online

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Score Streaming Online: After a sluggish victory over the United State of America team in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium, hosts India take on the Namibia team in their second game at the T20 World Cup 2026. In the evening match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, the Men in Blue will try their best to reassure their fans and themselves that the slump their batting order experienced against the USA, where they were 77 for 6 at one stage before captain Suryakumar Yadav rescued them to a victory, was just an aberration.

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 – LIVE Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

There are reports that Indian batting order’s tormentor-in-chief Abhishek Sharma could miss the game after being hospitalized due to a stomach infection. Washington Sundar is nursing his side tear. This means that India are likely to make changes to the XI, with Sanju Samson likely to get another opportunity if Abhishek doesn’t recover in time.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Today Match Playing 11: Know here

After the game against Namibia, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Here’s our live streaming guide for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia:

What Is The Toss Time For India Vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What time and where is the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia will be played on Thursday, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match In India?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.