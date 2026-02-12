India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND will take on Gerhard Erasmus’ NAM in New Delhi

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India has kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win over the USA altough there were a few times when the crowd in Wankhede had their hearts in their mouths, but a sublime batting effort from the skipper and collective bowling performance took India over the line.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch here

Story continues below this ad

For the game on Thursday on a flat Delhi wicket, India will be looking to get their batting machine in working condition before the high-octane clash against Pakistan on Sunday. As per the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the previous game with illness, is likely to make a comeback in place of Mohammed Siraj.

As per Namibia, they were thrashed by the Netherlands in their opening fixture. However, once again, they might on paper look like a pushovers India will be wary of them espically after what has happened against the USA. The likes of fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann and skipper Gerhard Erasmus have quite a bit of franchise cricket experience and can pull out a few surprises with their skills.

SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW IND VS NAM T20 WORLD CUP MATCH LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates Feb 12, 2026 03:23 PM IST India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Namibia. India, if they win today, they will have one leg through to the next round like Pakistan. However, the game is more about to look and see if everything in the side is working efficiently before the high octane clash on Sunday when india will take on Pakistan.