India vs Japan T20 Match Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Start for IND vs JAP?

IND vs JPN T20 Playing 11: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Kendel Fleming’s Japan in the only T20I game at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, in Kanto on Tuesday. This is the first time India will play Japan in a T20I game.

Shreyas Iyer, who started his captaincy tenure a bit shakily against Ireland and England, has secured series wins against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Although India is unfamiliar with the conditions, their experience in this format makes them favourites coming into the game.

For Japan, on the other hand, this will be a good opportunity to test their skills against the T20 World Champions and see where they stand.