India vs Japan T20 Match Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Start for IND vs JAP?

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IND vs JPN T20 Playing 11: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Kendel Fleming’s Japan in the only T20I game at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, in Kanto on Tuesday. This is the first time India will play Japan in a T20I game.
Shreyas Iyer, who started his captaincy tenure a bit shakily against Ireland and England, has secured series wins against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Although India is unfamiliar with the conditions, their experience in this format makes them favourites coming into the game.
For Japan, on the other hand, this will be a good opportunity to test their skills against the T20 World Champions and see where they stand.
The BCCI and the Japan Cricket Association had stated that the match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, “taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036”.
India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Japan predicted XI:Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Shirai Patmore(w), Alester Fleming, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Tsuyoshi Takada, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Shoma Slater, Jake Kusuda-Nairn
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.