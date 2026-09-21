India vs Japan T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN live?

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India vs Japan T20 Cricket Match Live Streaming: Ahead of their Asian Games campaign, India and Japan will lock horns in a historic one-off T20I match on Tuesday in Sano. This will be the first time the two teams will face off in international cricket with the match celebrating 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.
With weather expected to play spoilsport, the match, if it takes place, will be a complete mismatch on paper. India re the reigning T20 world champions, winning two successive World Cups while Japan are ranked 41st in the world. But this fixture represents more than just cricket with the 11 japan players having the opportunity of a lifetime to test their mettle against the world champs ahead of embarking on the Asian Games campiagn.
When and where will the India Vs Japan T20I take place?
The T20I match between India Vs Japan will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto on Tuesday, September 22.
What time will the India Vs Japan T20I begin?
The T20I between India and Japan is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Japan T20I?
The T20I between India Vs Japan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Japan T20I online in India?
The T20I between India Vs Japan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 9.30 AM onwards. The toss is scheduled for 9 AM.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Japan: Kendel Fleming(c), Shirai Patmore(w), Alester Fleming, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Tsuyoshi Takada, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Shoma Slater, Jake Kusuda-Nairn
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.