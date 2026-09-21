India vs Japan T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN live?

India vs Japan T20 Live Streaming: IND take on JPN in historic friendly. (X/BCCI)

India vs Japan T20 Cricket Match Live Streaming: Ahead of their Asian Games campaign, India and Japan will lock horns in a historic one-off T20I match on Tuesday in Sano. This will be the first time the two teams will face off in international cricket with the match celebrating 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

With weather expected to play spoilsport, the match, if it takes place, will be a complete mismatch on paper. India re the reigning T20 world champions, winning two successive World Cups while Japan are ranked 41st in the world. But this fixture represents more than just cricket with the 11 japan players having the opportunity of a lifetime to test their mettle against the world champs ahead of embarking on the Asian Games campiagn.