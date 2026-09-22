India vs Japan T20 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s IND will take on Kendel Fleming’s JAP in Sano

India vs Japan T20 LIVE Cricket Score: IND will take on JAP in Sano.

Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Kendel Fleming’s Japan in the only T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto, on Tuesday. While the Men in Blue want to win, they will also keep an eye on the upcoming Asian Games; this match is a good chance to get used to conditions in Japan.

India has picked its full-strength squad for the game. Sanju Samson, who returned to the side during the series against Afghanistan, has scored back-to-back half-centuries. His partner, Abhishek Sharma, also played a couple of blistering knocks during that series in New Delhi.

Story continues below this ad From a bowling perspective, Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the side after an injury layoff and looks as pristine as ever. The game today and the Asian Games to follow will give Ravi Bishnoi a good opportunity to prove himself as an ideal number 2 if and when needed, when Varun Chakaravarthy is unavailable. SCROLL BELOW FOR OF INDIA VS JAPAN T20I UPDATES FROM KANTO Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 07:14 AM IST India vs Japan T20 Live Score: JAP predicted XI Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze Sep 22, 2026 07:08 AM IST India vs Japan T20 Live Score: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel , Washington Sundar , Ravi Bishnoi , Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah . Sep 22, 2026 06:56 AM IST India vs Japan T20 Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Japan in the only T20I in Sano on Tuesday. It will be a good opportunity for the Japanese to test their skills against the best in cricket and see where they stand. For India under Shreyas Iyer, there are no easy games at this level, as the Ireland series would have reminded them that they would need to be professional and clinical in the match. Do stay with us to get all the live updates from the game. Japan’s Pakistani and Kiwi sons to face India in one-off match Ibrahim Takahashi and Reo Sakurano-Thomas have been named in the squad for the historic one-off fixture at the Sano Cricket Ground. (Special Arrangement) Around 1996, Tayyab Rabbani traveled over 6,000 kilometers to Japan to see Mount Fuji. During his trip, he met Tomoko Takahashi, a nutrition student and private tutor. The two bonded deeply over their shared love for global exploration and hospitality, ultimately falling in love. (Read more from Shuvaditya Bose)

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