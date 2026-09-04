India to face Japan in a T20I on September 22

Shreyas Iyer (C) of India with teammates during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 28, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India will face Japan in a T20I on September 22, 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Japan Cricket Association said in a joint statement on Friday. The match will be played for the Suzuki Cup at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture and will start at 9.30am IST.

The two boards stated that the match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, “taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036”.