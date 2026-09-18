India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games Women’s T20 quarterfinal: Toss, Playing XI soon

IND-W vs JAP-W Live Score: India face hosts Japan in the Women's T20I quarter-final at the Asian Games today. (CREIMAS)

Questions may persist about the transition and a wobbly middle order, but the bid for a gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya will take priority for now. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will, therefore, be fully focused on the “process” as their T20I campaign at the Asian Games gets underway today.

Bagging an eighth Asia Cup title in relatively better cricketing conditions in the United Arab Emirates last week against similar continental rivals will count India as overbearing favourites. And the middle-order frailties and the captain’s own dipping form may not unravel at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin over the next four days.

Story continues below this ad Having clinched the gold four years ago beating Sri Lanka, the same opponent they trumped last week in the Asia Cup final in Dubai last week, India are likely to take a similar path to the gold medal match, starting with a quarter-final clash against the hosts Japan. There are no threats on paper, for even inclement weather will not stop the Indians marching forward in case of another washout in the city. SCROLL DOWN FOR INDIA vs JAPAN Asian Games 2026 WT20I Quarter-final updates Live Updates Sep 18, 2026 09:50 AM IST India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games T20I quarterfinal: Fresh off an Asia Cup triumph Questions linger over Harmanpreet's contributions as a batter in the current order, along with her future as the leader of a side that also boasts of Smriti Mandhana. None of it, though, stopped India from reclaiming the Asia Cup throne in Dubai last week, with Shafali Verma and Mandhana taking centre stage against Sri Lanka. READ MORE Sep 18, 2026 09:45 AM IST India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games T20I quarterfinal: Cricket in Japan, beyond Nisshin The makeshift Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin will not be the only major cricket venue in Japan over the course of the next few days. Owing to a special occasion on September 22, the Indian men's cricket team will also gear up for a special one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground, about 100 kilometres from Tokyo. Here's how Japan prepared the ground for a T20 with India, with Sri Lanka pitching in, and sponsors lining up Sep 18, 2026 09:41 AM IST India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games T20I quarterfinal: Match Squads India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil Japan Women Squad: Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano, Mai Yanagida(c), Shimako Kato, Erika Oda, Hinase Goto(w), Ahilya Chandel, Kurumi Ota, Ayumi Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Ayaka Kato-Stafford Sep 18, 2026 09:40 AM IST India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Games T20I quarterfinal: Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's T20I quarter-final between India and Japan at the Asian Games. Stay tuned for all the updates as we hope to get some uninterrupted match action. The first cricket quarter-final was washed out in Nisshin on Thursday, with Bangladesh proceeding to the semis without a ball being bowled. India not a sporting superpower, but can make presence felt at Asian Games India has won 778 medals at Asian Games till date from 19 editions – 183 of them being gold. China has 3,570 in all, with 1,674 gold; that too from 14 outings. Those numbers – and a small, unassuming knick-knack tucked inside the goodie-bag given to every Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games athlete – can put the next fortnight into perspective. It’s a small fist-sized sauce-plate, the Japanese trick for portion control, never overwhelming the dish with the dip. READ THE FULL ASIAN GAMES PREVIEW FROM SHIVANI NAIK

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