India vs Ireland: Ziva Dhoni is Hardik Pandya’s new ‘cheerleader’; watch video

Hardik Pandya smashed four sixes and one four. (BCCI Photo) Hardik Pandya smashed four sixes and one four. (BCCI Photo)

India allrounder on Friday displayed his resurgence to form with the bat after he smashed an unbeaten-32 in 10 balls in the 2nd T20I against Ireland to take India’s total to 213/4 in 20 overs. He also impressed with the ball giving away just 10 runs in 2 overs at an economy rate of 5 and took one wicket. India went on to bowl out the opposition for just 70 runs to pick up a huge victory by 143 runs and winning the series.

After the win, Pandya, in an Instagram post, credited former captain MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni for his regain in form. He shared a video of Ziva, with the caption, “Oh I think that I found myself a cheerleader 🎵 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶 @zivasinghdhoni006 😍❤️👼Video courtesy: @sakshisingh_r. In the video shared to Pandya by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the 3-year old was seen cheering for the right hand-batsman. “Come on! Come on, Hardik,” Ziva said in the video.

In his innings of 32 runs, Pandya struck four sixes, and a four. In 2 T20Is, he has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 380. After clinching the two match T20I series against Ireland, India will now travel to England for a 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Test match series.

