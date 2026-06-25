India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action?

At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player selected for India's senior men's team, (X/BCCI)

A new generation of T20I cricket, led by a fresh face in Shreyas Iyer, will begin their campaign with a two-match T20I series against Ireland. The first match starts on Friday in Belfast.

The spotlight, however, will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has taken the cricketing world by storm. The 15-year-old will become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket if he receives his debut cap tomorrow at Stormont Cricket Ground.

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Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record as the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.