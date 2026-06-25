India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action?

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A new generation of T20I cricket, led by a fresh face in Shreyas Iyer, will begin their campaign with a two-match T20I series against Ireland. The first match starts on Friday in Belfast.
The spotlight, however, will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has taken the cricketing world by storm. The 15-year-old will become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket if he receives his debut cap tomorrow at Stormont Cricket Ground.
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Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record as the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
Shreyas Iyer, who last played a T20I for India in December 2023, will have Tilak Varma as his deputy.
Check all you need to know for India vs Ireland 1st T20I:
When will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I be played?
The opening match of the series is scheduled to be played on June 26 (Friday).
Where will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I be held?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will be played at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.
What time will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I start?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will begin at 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time).
How can you watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I on linear TV?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
How can you live stream the India vs Ireland 1st T20I in India?
The IND vs IRE T20I match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.
Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain & wicketkeeper), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.