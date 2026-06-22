India vs Ireland T20 Series 2026 Schedule: IND vs IRE match date, venues, time

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IND vs IRE T20 Series 2026 Schedule: Only days after their home ODI series triumph and a thumping win in the Tri-Nation A series in Sri Lanka, India’s white-ball stars will embark on their next white-ball tour, starting Friday in Ireland.
India will begin their European tour with an Ireland stopover for two T20Is, which will mark the first assignment for Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, who takes over from Suryakumar Yadav. The spotlight will also fall on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation who is in line to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record as the youngest man to represent India.
The tour had briefly come under threat after unrest and violence emerged in Belfast over the last fortnight. Both matches on the tour are set to take place at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.
Cricket Ireland, however, ensured that the series would go ahead.
“Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures,” the board said.
“We remain in close consultation with the relevant authorities and our provincial unions. The safety and security of players, coaches, match officials and supporters is paramount in our deliberations. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” it added.
1st T20I: India vs Ireland – June 26, 3:00 pm local time (Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast)
2nd T20I: India vs Ireland – June 28, 3:00 pm local time (Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast)
India squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.
Ireland squad: Yet to be announced
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