India vs Ireland T20 Series 2026 Schedule: IND vs IRE match date, venues, time

India tour of Ireland: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in line to make his India debut in Ireland. (SLC)

IND vs IRE T20 Series 2026 Schedule: Only days after their home ODI series triumph and a thumping win in the Tri-Nation A series in Sri Lanka, India’s white-ball stars will embark on their next white-ball tour, starting Friday in Ireland.

India will begin their European tour with an Ireland stopover for two T20Is, which will mark the first assignment for Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, who takes over from Suryakumar Yadav. The spotlight will also fall on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation who is in line to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record as the youngest man to represent India.