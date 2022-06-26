India vs Ireland 1st T20I Predicted Playing XIs: How will IND test its bench strength

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Playing XI Prediction: Hardik Pandya marks his much-anticipated International captaincy debut against a star-struck Ireland in a two-match T20 series, beginning on Sunday. With Rishabh Pant joining the Test side in England, Pandya was appointed the stand-in skipper after his heroics in leading Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 triumph in their debut season. Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Match Details:

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I will be played at The Village, Dublin on Sunday, June 26. 18 matches have been played at the ground with teams bowling first winning 11 of them. The average 1st innings score is 153. The highest total recorded at this venue is 252/3 in 20 overs (SCO vs NED). The highest score chased is 194/6 (IRE vs SCO)

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Village in Dublin usually tends to be pretty neutral, with the pacers getting bounced from the surface. The batters can score runs if they are patient enough at the crease. Usually a score of around 180-185 is a competitive total at the ground. The last time India played T20Is at this venue, they were able to notch up 200 plus score twice.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Weather Report:

The weather forecast does not seem to be good for the match, it will be cloudy and there will be a 60% chance of rain. According to weather.com, the chances of rain in the 1st T20I in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday 26th June will be 71% at 9 pm. The temperature will be only 13 degrees Celcius and the humidity will be 83%.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Probable Playing XI:

India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

🎥: A WALK TO MALAHIDE Heading to the ground through the beautiful @MalahideCastleG.#BackingGreen in association with #Exchange22 and #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve pic.twitter.com/xBr060DmI1 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 25, 2022

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert