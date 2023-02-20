IND vs IRE Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. look to seal semifinal spot

IND-W vs IRE-W Live Score Updates: After back to back group stage wins against Pakistan and West Indies, India lost their third Group B fixture against England on Saturday. They now move to a last group stage meeting against Ireland. The women in blue are currently second in the points tally, level at four alongside the West Indies, who have completed all of their group fixtures. A win will seal a semifinal place for Harmanpreet Kaur and co.
For Ireland, the group stage hasn’t panned out the way it was expected following a surprise win against defending champions and tournament favorites Australia in the warm up meet. The women in green have lost all three of their games against England, the Windies and Pakistan.
Currently, England sit atop Group B with three wins off three games and one meeting remaining against Pakistan on Tuesday at Newlands, Cape Town.
Follow India-Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match
India women have faced Ireland once in T20Is. Back in 2018 at Providence. A match they won by 52 runs, defending 146 as the hosts could only muster 93/8 in their 20 overs.
In Group A, Australia Women have already qualified for the semis with a four wins in four games record. Per usual. However, it ain't over as far as the other spot is concerned. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are both done with their four matches and have four points. The Black Ferns however, lead owing to a superior net run rate. Hosts South Africa have a chance to qualify. With a run rate better than that of New Zealand, all they need to do is to win against Bangladesh in the final group stage match.
Ever since she burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old during the T20 World Cup in 2020 – where India lost in the final to Australia – Richa has come a long way. With a career strike rate of 135.67, the 19-year-old is India’s trump card in the middle order. In the current T20 World Cup cycle, her strike rate of 141.86 is the fifth best, she showed once again how she has matured into her role as a finisher. [Read more]
India Women hadn't done much wrong two and half games into their 2023 T20 World Cup campaign. They had defeated both Pakistan and West Indies and strangled England to 151/7 courtesy of Renuka Thakur five-for. The chase however, saw the shortcomings of the team. Shortcomings that had been hinted in their two previous chases in the competition. Against Ireland, a team that is out of semifinal contention but did beat Australia in the warm ups, they would want to put up their best performance yet to seal a semifinal spot. Big game coming up, stay tuned for all the updates.