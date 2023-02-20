IND vs IRE Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. look to seal semifinal spot

India vs Ireland Live Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India are currently second in Group B with two wins in three games.

IND-W vs IRE-W Live Score Updates: After back to back group stage wins against Pakistan and West Indies, India lost their third Group B fixture against England on Saturday. They now move to a last group stage meeting against Ireland. The women in blue are currently second in the points tally, level at four alongside the West Indies, who have completed all of their group fixtures. A win will seal a semifinal place for Harmanpreet Kaur and co.

For Ireland, the group stage hasn’t panned out the way it was expected following a surprise win against defending champions and tournament favorites Australia in the warm up meet. The women in green have lost all three of their games against England, the Windies and Pakistan.

Currently, England sit atop Group B with three wins off three games and one meeting remaining against Pakistan on Tuesday at Newlands, Cape Town.

Follow India-Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match