India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India likely to test bench strength

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and Ireland both are aware that the two T20s are a tune-up affair rather than serious competition for the Virat Kohli-captained side. Ireland have acknowledged that a win against India would be a upset, however much either teams sugarcoat the implication of the T20s. India showed much of that in the first T20 – a win by 76 runs with a gulf between the two teams. Ahead of the England tour, India would take this as a chance to shuffle things in the middle order. Catch live score and updates as India take on Ireland in the 2nd T20.
Live Blog
India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Live Score and Updates:
India vs Ireland Live: Rohit Sharma scored 97 runs and Shikhar Dhawan 74 runs at the top of the order for India in the first T20 at Malahide to start off with 160 runs for the opening wicket. Peter Chase picked up four wickets for Ireland late on even as he went for 35 runs in the four overs. In reply, Ireland were contained at 132/9 to lose by 76 runs. India's leg spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four and three wickets each even as James Shannon's 60 runs went in vain.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of India's second T20 against Ireland at the Village in Malahide. India are 1-0 up in the two match series following a 76 run win in the opening game