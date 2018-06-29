India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India likely to test bench strength

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20: India play Ireland in second T20 at Malahide. (Reuters) India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20: India play Ireland in second T20 at Malahide. (Reuters)

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and Ireland both are aware that the two T20s are a tune-up affair rather than serious competition for the Virat Kohli-captained side. Ireland have acknowledged that a win against India would be a upset, however much either teams sugarcoat the implication of the T20s. India showed much of that in the first T20 – a win by 76 runs with a gulf between the two teams. Ahead of the England tour, India would take this as a chance to shuffle things in the middle order. Catch live score and updates as India take on Ireland in the 2nd T20.