India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Live Streaming: India look to begin long tour on positive note

India vs Ireland Live: MS Dhoni during a practice session. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Ireland Live: The first T20 in India's lengthy tour of the United Kingdom will hold monumental importance for the side as it is their 100th T20 ever since they played their first in 2006. It is also the second time that India will face Ireland in a T20 match with the previous one coming at the 2009 World T20 which India won by eight wickets. Virat Kohli and men will consider the two T20s as an opportunity to gear up for a much tougher test against England who only recently beat Australia 5-0 in the ODI series. After the limited overs matches, an even tougher task awaits in the five Test matches. This year has been Ireland's moment in the sun having played against Pakistan in their maiden Test but facing India will most definitely draw bigger crowds.