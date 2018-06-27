India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Live Streaming: India look to begin long tour on positive note

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Live Streaming: Before the stiff contest of facing England in five Test matches, India will get things underway with T20s and ODIs. Prior to taking on England, India will get a chance at acclimatizing themselves by facing Ireland in two T20 matches starting with the first today at the Malahide. The limited over games have importance for both the T20, ODI squad members – to make their mark for the 2019 World Cup – and for the Test custodians ahead of the five Tests. Catch live score and updates from India vs Ireland in the first T20 at the Malahide Cricket Ground.
Live Blog
India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Live Score and Updates:
India vs Ireland Live: The first T20 in India's lengthy tour of the United Kingdom will hold monumental importance for the side as it is their 100th T20 ever since they played their first in 2006. It is also the second time that India will face Ireland in a T20 match with the previous one coming at the 2009 World T20 which India won by eight wickets. Virat Kohli and men will consider the two T20s as an opportunity to gear up for a much tougher test against England who only recently beat Australia 5-0 in the ODI series. After the limited overs matches, an even tougher task awaits in the five Test matches. This year has been Ireland's moment in the sun having played against Pakistan in their maiden Test but facing India will most definitely draw bigger crowds.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of Ireland which starts today in Malahide with the first T20. Ireland, earlier reduced to facing stiff opposition only at big events, and reserved to being the whipping boys due to lack of exposure, have turned things around. They're not easy to get past anymore - Test match against Pakistan is a testimon of that.