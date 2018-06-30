India vs Ireland: I’m having a headache about whom to pick, says Virat Kohli

India won the second T20I against Ireland on Friday. (Source: BCCI Twitter) India won the second T20I against Ireland on Friday. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

India thrashed Ireland once again on Friday by 143 runs to clinch the T20I series 2-0. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina’s blitz with the willow along with the familiar dismantling by the wrist spinners gave India it’s the biggest victory (in terms of runs) in the T20I at Malahide. Chasing 219, Ireland were dismissed for a paltry 70 as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal once again ran riot while seamers Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul bagged two wickets a piece. For skipper Virat Kohli it was just the kind of the start he was hoping for before heading off to the English coast. Acknowledging that the impressive performance by the bench has given him a happy headache, Kohli maintained that it points towards a great period in Indian cricket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation the Indian captain said, “A balanced performance from all departments in both the games. I’m having a headache now about whom to pick, they’ve all done so well with the bat, but it’s a good problem to have. It’s a great phase for Indian cricket, and I’m happy the youngsters are doing well and taking their chances with both hands. Our bench-strength has shown as well, with the guys shining through.”

Looking ahead at the next phase of the tour, Kohli said, “For us the opposition doesn’t matter, and England will be the same. We focus on our strength. The pitches are going to be good, so if they can come hard, we have the batting power to match that. We have two wrist spinners, so that is an advantage for us. If we are at our highest level of intensity, it will be a competitive series which we are looking forward to. England are a quality side but we have the firepower to match them. The benchmark has been set.”

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Gary Wilson expressed disappointment for failing to put up a fight.

“We were in a better place with the ball than last game. We know India are good at chasing, and the wicket wouldn’t have played differently whether we had batted first or bowled first,” Wilson remarked.

“I thought the grass might hold it a little bit today, and it didn’t spin as much as the other day. Plenty of lessons, looking at the way they go about their game. They’re some of the best players in the IPL so we can hopefully go talk to the coaches and come back stronger,” he concluded by saying.

