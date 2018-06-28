India vs Ireland: Glad my first trip to UK has started off well, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav’s guile was too much for the home team as he returned with his best figures in T20 cricket. (Source: BCCI) Kuldeep Yadav’s guile was too much for the home team as he returned with his best figures in T20 cricket. (Source: BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav’s match-winning figures of 4/21 ensured India beat Ireland by 76 runs and get off to a perfect start on their long-drawn tour to the United Kingdom. Chasing a daunting target of 209 set by the Indian batsmen, Ireland were off to a good start but it was the introduction of the wrist-spinner which turned the tide in India’s favour as he bamboozled the batsmen with his googlies and stock deliveries. Ireland simply had no answers as both Yadav and Chahal ran through the Irish middle order. Yadav’s guile was too much for the home team as he returned with his best figures in T20 cricket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Yadav expressed satisfaction and said, “This is my first trip to UK and it has started well. I think the wicket was good to bat on and it was turning a little bit. We bowled variations and tried to bowl in the right areas. Me and Chahal talk a lot when we bowl. First Chahal bowled and he told me that pitch is little slow. If we use variations nicely it will be difficult for England too.”

India captain Virat Kohli had no reason to complain either and said, “Opening combination was excellent. The last over bowled by Ireland was terrific. Great effort by Rohit and Shikhar to put us in the good position. And good strikes from MS, Raina and Pandya in the end. Bowlers did a clinical job too.”

Explaining the strategy in the next match, Kohli went on to say, “We have already announced that apart from the opening combination we are going to do a lot of experiments in the middle order. We are going to be flexible in the next few T-20 matches. It presents the opportunity for the batsmen who don’t get the opportunity to bat. The guys who don’t get a chance too will get an opportunity in the next match. The guys are fine with this decision.”

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Gary Wilson admitted the gap between the two sides and said, “They are a world class side and their top-2 played beautifully. I did not expect it to spin as it did in the second innings. We could have bowled spinners in the powerplay. We are going to have a chat to tackle their spinners.”

