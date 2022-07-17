scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

India vs England 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Virat Kohli step for Team India in the series decider?

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Predicted playing XI, Weather information, Pitch report; Check Out All Details Here

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 17, 2022 9:34:58 am
IND vs ENG Playing XI 3rd ODI: India's Virat Kohli walks after being caught out by England's Jos Buttler in the 2nd ODI at Lord's. (Reuters)

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Virat Kohli’s lean run is now into its third year, the modern-day great last scoring an international century in 2019.
The former India captain’s painfully long lean patch of nearly three years has led to calls for his ouster from the T20 World Cup team.

Kohli will not feature in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29, and it was speculated that he was rested after the selectors have announced the team.

Extending his lean patch, Kohli got out for 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. In the T20I series that followed, he was again dismissed cheaply, for 11 and 1 in two matches, and pulled out of the first ODI of the three-match rubber.

Returning to action in the second ODI, Kohli got out for 16 at Lord’s. It will be a chance of redeption for Kohli in third and final ODI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina CallingPremium
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina Calling

India vs England 3rd ODI Match Details:

India vs England, 3rd ODI will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. In the last nine ODIs played at Old Trafford, teams batting first have posted 290-plus totals on six occasions.

India vs England 3rd ODI Pitch Report:

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester tends to help spinner becasue of its big boundaries and a dry square. But batters will enjoy themselves as well. Teams batting first have won eight of those last nine ODIs at this venue.

India vs England 3rd T20I Weather Report:

The UK’s weather office has issued a warning for ‘extreme heat’, but one would assume a peak temperature of 30°C would not affect India too much. The sky will be cloudy during the day and night. The chances of rain are 8% during the day and 1% at night.

India vs England 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna

England Predicted XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (c & wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Everton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Reece Topley

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 17: Latest News