India vs England 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Virat Kohli step for Team India in the series decider?

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Virat Kohli’s lean run is now into its third year, the modern-day great last scoring an international century in 2019.

The former India captain’s painfully long lean patch of nearly three years has led to calls for his ouster from the T20 World Cup team.

Kohli will not feature in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29, and it was speculated that he was rested after the selectors have announced the team.

Extending his lean patch, Kohli got out for 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. In the T20I series that followed, he was again dismissed cheaply, for 11 and 1 in two matches, and pulled out of the first ODI of the three-match rubber.

Returning to action in the second ODI, Kohli got out for 16 at Lord’s. It will be a chance of redeption for Kohli in third and final ODI.

India vs England 3rd ODI Match Details:

India vs England, 3rd ODI will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. In the last nine ODIs played at Old Trafford, teams batting first have posted 290-plus totals on six occasions.

India vs England 3rd ODI Pitch Report:

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester tends to help spinner becasue of its big boundaries and a dry square. But batters will enjoy themselves as well. Teams batting first have won eight of those last nine ODIs at this venue.

India vs England 3rd T20I Weather Report:

The UK’s weather office has issued a warning for ‘extreme heat’, but one would assume a peak temperature of 30°C would not affect India too much. The sky will be cloudy during the day and night. The chances of rain are 8% during the day and 1% at night.

India vs England 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna

England Predicted XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (c & wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Everton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Reece Topley

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson